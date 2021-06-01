Susan Marie Riha, born Dec. 2, 1961 in El Campo to Louis L. Riha and Joyce E. Hilscher Riha, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Houston on May 22, 2021. She was 59 years old.
Susan grew up in Pierce learning many life lessons as part of a farming and ranching family. Cooking and caring for animals were things she enjoyed as an avid 4-Her. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1980. While attending Wharton County Junior College she worked as a clerk/typist for the Wharton County Central Appraisal District. After earning her associates degree in 1982 she went on to earn her bachelor of business administration degree from Sam Houston State University in 1985 where she became a life member of the Pi Sigma Epsilon Professional Business Fraternity. In 1986, she moved to Dallas and worked as an executive assistant, inland marine underwriter and later marketing representative for Gramercy General Agency. In 1991, she moved to Houston to establish the Houston branch office as acting vice president of Exchange Insurance Services Inc. She was named to the Outstanding Young Women of America. In 1996, Susan became a telecommunications analyst for AMVESCAP where she provided operations leadership and support to local and global offices within the IT telecommunications department. In 2006, she decided to spend more time with her passions of farming and ranching, gardening, cooking, reading and fishing. She even earned a certified nurse assistant license. All along the way, Susan developed many friendships making the most of life and made great memories with those around her.
She is survived by her brother, Glenn L. Riha and wife Kathy; sister, Carol Turner and husband Tommy; nephews, Troy Riha and girlfriend Laura, Todd Riha and wife Alicia, Toby Riha and wife Megan, Justin Turner and wife Alexis; niece, Lindsey Priesmeyer and husband Ross; great-nephews, Cole Riha, Riley Riha and Hudson Riha; great-nieces, Camie Riha, Simone Riha, Kendall Riha, Faith Riha, Vanessa Riha, Hazel Priesmeyer and Stella Priesmeyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Riha and sister, Donna Riha.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hallettsville.
Pallbearers will be Troy Riha, Todd Riha, Toby Riha, Justin Turner, Cole Riha and Riley Riha.
Susan was an avid supporter of shelter animals having two beloved pet shelter dogs, Delta and Ella. In lieu of flowers, donations to an animal shelter near you would be a truly special memorial to Susan.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
