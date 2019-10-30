Gene Robinson

Gene Jessie Robinson of Houston, 79, died Oct. 24, 2019. He was born March 7, 1940 in Louise to Leon Victor (Lee) Robinson and Evelyn Louise Lilly Robinson.
He graduated from Louise High School and served in the U.S. Army. Sports were a favorite and dog races. Being Native American, he enjoyed his friends that were Native American while serving in the military services in Oklahoma. Great stories were told. Gene was an unsung hero for many whose lives he saved when fearlessly stepping forward in their time of need.
Gene’s family will miss his companionship, his wisdom and family commitment to honor and love one another.
Surviving Gene is his wife, Norma, and family who were a part of his life for the past 20 years. Also, his former wife, Lorrie, mother of his children; son, Michael Gene (Roxanne) Robinson and children; daughter, Diana Robinson Gutierrez (Chris Romero) and children; sisters, Lillie Mae Robinson (Arthur) Estrello and children and Dell Robinson Williams and children; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Jessie Robinson and Theordora Birmingham Robinson and Charles Louis Lilly and Barbara Lilly; brothers, Manuel Robbie Robinson, Robert Lee Robinson and Charlie Stephen Robinson.
Services will be held Monday Nov. 4 at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Houston. Visitation will be 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.; Rosary service is 11:30 a.m. - noon; funeral Service is noon to 1 p.m. Burial service will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., in Houston.
