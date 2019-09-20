Kirby Martin III

Kirby Charles Martin III, age 69, passed away Sept. 18, 2019.
Visitation was held at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca Friday, Sept. 20, from 1 - 2 p.m. A memorial service followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Larry Green officiating.
He was born March 8, 1950 in El Campo, to Kirby Charles “Ted” Martin II and Inez Mary “Maggie” Frnka Martin. Kirby was comical and mischievous from birth. His childhood years were spent in El Campo where he enjoyed playing baseball with his best friend, Kenny Frels. His family moved to Magnolia Beach (Calhoun county) in 1968, his senior year of high school.
He spent his lifetime either horseback or operating farm equipment. He enjoyed raising cattle and rice farming. Kirby adored watching his kids participate in the sport of rodeo. He also loved roping, deer hunting, barbecueing, barn parties and being with his friends and family. He was never at a loss for words. Kirby was an amazing storyteller and entertained his family and friends until the end with recollections of old memories. There was never a dull moment around Kirby and his laugh was contagious. Anyone who knew Kirby knew that at a drop of the hat he was ready to celebrate and barbecue. He loved to entertain and was an excellent cook. He was well known for going to his barn at midnight for his late-night horse rides on Julie, High Socks or Jigger. He also loved watching Astros baseball, especially Straw, his favorite player.
Kirby is survived by the mother of his children, Kristi Shannon Martin Manning, his three children Kirby Martin IV (Jennifer) of Inez, Somer Martin of Long Mott and Marcus Martin (Jennifer) of Magnolia Beach; his beloved guard dog, Mia, the chihuahua; two sisters: Linda Appling (Charles) of Lumberton and Vicki Canion (Lloyd) of Port Lavaca; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandsons, many nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Charles “Ted” Martin II and Inez Mary “Maggie” Martin, his sister, Laura Martin Marek, and his horse, Julie.
Honorary pallbearers are Scooter Henke, Kenny Frels, Ricky Whatley, Lloyd Canion and nephews, Charley Appling, Kirk Marek Jr., Martin Canion, Clinton Canion and Brandon Critendon.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Scooter and Sandra Henke for their priceless friendship and never-ending support during his battle with cancer, Ricky and Glenda Whatley and Kenny and Marsha Frels for their visits, Pastor Green for his newfound friendship, Dr. Kaseb, Dr. Chimela, MD Anderson and all of his Hospice nurses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries in Victoria.
