Earlene Jean Schimcek Janak of Palacios passed away July 13, 2022 at the age of 73. She was born Aug. 10, 1948 in Columbus to Edmund and Josephine Schenk Schimcek. She worked as a caregiver for many years which she deeply loved. She also sold fish and shrimp to local friends. She loved fishing tournaments, BBQ cook-offs, and playing cards and dominos with her family. Her dream was to open a little shop at the bay to sell miscellaneous items one day. Mama will always be remembered for her great love of family, her cats Nag and Sparky and for always waving with a big smile in photographs!
She is survived by her daughter Tammy Janak Ghannam and husband Zak of Richmond, sons Steven Janak and wife Laura of El Campo, Warren Janak and wife Brenda of Sealy, Errol Janak, Jr. and wife Darlene of El Campo; grandchildren Meagan Janak, Cole Janak, Stephanie Janak, Kristy Janak, Mason Janak, Karleigh Janak, Savanna Janak, Rami Ghannam, Adam Ghannam; great-grandchildren Paisley Watson, Wren Janak and Kynley Janak; sisters Irene Sedlock of Crescent, Mary Ann Vineyard of El Campo; brothers Marvin Schimcek of OK, Charles Schimcek of Baytown, and Martin Schimcek of SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband Errol Janak, Sr. in February, granddaughter Sarah Ghannam, and brother Curtis Schimcek.
A private memorial service to celebrate the life of Earlene Janak will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
