Joyce Mary Berkovsky of El Campo, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born on May 27, 1933 to Christian and Vlasta Brom in Nickle.

Growing up you couldn’t get Joyce “Baby” Brom off the softball field or the dance floor, always spending time with family and friends, especially with her sister and best friend Eloise.  In 1955, she married Benjamin James Berkovsky of Sweet Home and in 1965, with three rambunctious children in tow, they moved to El Campo where she helped Ben begin his dental practice. They were married sixty-four years upon Ben’s death in 2020.

