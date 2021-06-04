Lucie Marie Dirba Cunda, 86, of El Campo, passed away June 1, 2021. She was born in Wallis on July 20, 1934 to Joseph and Annie Matocha Dirba. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Moss of El Campo; son, George Cunda Jr. and wife Karen of El Campo; grandchildren, Patrick Cunda and wife Brandi, Nicholas Cunda and wife Rachel, April Cunda and boyfriend Dakoda Wallace, Amanda Naiser, Derek Moss and wife Heather Graeber, Dustin Moss and wife Autumn and Darrell Moss; great-grandchildren, Toviyah, Bodhi, Winifred and Magnolia Moss, Kameryn and Makayla Cunda and Waylon Wallace; sister, Annie Mae Berckenhoff of Moulton and sister-in-law, Edith Konarik of Hallettsville.
Lucie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Cunda Sr.; brothers, Jodie and Bennie Dirba and nephew, Charles Ray Dirba.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Cunda, Nicholas Cunda, Dakoda Wallace, Derek Moss, Dustin Moss and Arthur Martinez.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.