Odis Densmore Newton passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 17, 2023. He was born in Eagle Lake on Jan. 20, 1930, to William Fred Newton and Helena Hansen Newton. After attending El Campo public schools, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving several medals of bravery by both the United States and Korea.
He met his future wife, Lorraine Bacak, at Dornak’s Moonlight Ballroom. They married in 1952 and had three children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, W.F. and Helena; siblings; Ellis, Wade, Forrest and Ida Mae Bloom; and his dear wife, Lorraine.
He is survived by his three children, Bill (Carol) Newton, Cindy (Doug) Mathews, and Bruce (Theresa) Newton, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and seven nieces and a nephew.
Odis was an auctioneer and spent many a weekend helping friends and neighbors sell their possessions, sometimes in very dire circumstances. He was always helpful, fair, and honest. He partnered with his brother, Forrest, in Newton’s Food Market in El Campo. Later he opened Hillside Grocery in Hillje and later the Resale Barn in El Campo. He loved to hunt and fish. If he wasn’t at Camp Wood, he was on a boat near Palacios.
Odis will be missed by his family, friends and all those who hold him dear. May he rest in peace.
Private services will be held with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Odis may be made to First Lutheran Church in El Campo.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
