Odis Densmore Newton

Odis Densmore Newton passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 17, 2023. He was born in Eagle Lake on Jan. 20, 1930, to William Fred Newton and Helena Hansen Newton. After attending El Campo public schools, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving several medals of bravery by both the United States and Korea.

He met his future wife, Lorraine Bacak, at Dornak’s Moonlight Ballroom. They married in 1952 and had three children.

