Ortrud (Trudy) Buselmeier Kahla, was born Dec. 30, 1930, to Norman Theodore and Rose Altha Buselmeier in Waco. She passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Trudy attended Sam Houston State Teachers College in Huntsville where she received a Master of Education degree. It was in college where she met the love of her life, Earl Kahla, and they married in 1950. They both taught in Blessing before moving to Deer Park in 1958, and in 2007 she made El Campo her home for 13 wonderful years.
Our mother was stronger than she ever knew or admitted. She was the example of a Godly, Christian woman. Trudy was a longtime member of the Deer Park Church of Christ and El Campo Church of Christ. She has humbly served as an elder’s wife, church librarian, children’s Bible class teacher and overall encourager to everyone she met. She enjoyed hosting gatherings in their home, especially the church-wide ice cream socials. She was an avid prayer warrior, Bible reader, loyal friend and fiercely proud mother. She was known to lovingly write cards and letters of encouragement to friends and loved ones. Trudy lived a long and love-filled God centered life. God blessed her abundantly and has now welcomed her home with a new set of tasks and jobs to do, including being in His presence and praising Him. We have always been and will always be proud to be her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Theodore and Rose Altha Buselmeier; husband, Earl Kahla and siblings, Theodore Buselmeier and Altha Taylor.
Survivors include her daughter, Sara Kahla of Garland; sons and daughters-in-law, Norman and Lynn Kahla of Missouri City and Steven and Jennifer Kahla of Cypress; sister, Emily Arrington of Sherwood, Ark.; sister-in-law, Joy Kahla of High Island, grandchildren, Blake Kahla and spouse Morgan, Kayla Warford and spouse Billy, Brittany Mayland and spouse Matt, Brandon Kahla and spouse Courtney, Jordan Kahla and spouse Lindsey, Beau Kahla and spouse Jordan, Spencer Kahla, James Kahla and Carson Kahla. Trudy is also survived by many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many great and loving friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at El Campo Church of Christ, 311 East Calhoun with John McCord officiating. Gifts and memorials may be made in her honor to the Earl Kahla Memorial Educational Foundation c/o Deer Park Church of Christ, 617 Avon St., Deer Park, TX 77536.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
