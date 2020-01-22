Johnycia Polk, 17, a member of the El Campo graduating class of 2020 born Feb. 28, 2002 abruptly departed this life on Jan. 10, 2020. To commemorate her life a visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. Friday Jan. 24, at Mathews Funeral Home in Wharton. A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Bible Truth Apostolic Church in El Campo, with burial immediately following at the El Campo Community Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
