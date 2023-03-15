Lester “Sam” Samuel Wigginton

Lester Samuel Wigginton “Sam”, 68, of El Campo, passed away March 8, 2023. He was born on March 28, 1954 in El Campo to the late Opal Northcutt Wigginton and Lester Soloman “Dick” Wigginton. He was a graduate of El Campo High School and attended WCJC.
Sam lived his life to the fullest. He grew up farming and ranching with his father and later into the cattle business with the Vesely Boys. He worked as a location manager for Tide Products, a fishing guide in Corpus Christi, and a realtor and a loan officer in Round Rock. He was a Master at the Masonic Lodge in El Campo. He enjoyed fishing, traveling with his wife and meeting new people. There was never a person Sam would not talk to. Some would even say he was “Unfiltered”. During his recent retirement years, he loved sharing his passion for hunting and fishing with his beloved grandson, Jaxson. Captain Sam will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
