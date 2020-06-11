Raul Flores Sr.

Raul C. Flores Sr., 80, of El Campo, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born March 25, 1940 in Odem to Louis and Candelauria Cantu Flores. He owned and operated Raul Flores and Sons Lawn Service.
He is survived by his daughters, Dorothy Vaughn of Livingston, Candy Contreras and husband Robert and Joyce Flores and Eric Montalvo, both of El Campo; sons, Raul Flores Jr. and wife Irene and Alfonso Flores and wife Becky, both of El Campo; grandchildren, Lindsey Leanne Flores, Nichole Lauren Tovar, Michael Melchor Jr., Bianca Lynn Guevara, Carlos Villarreal Jr., Andrew Blake Vaughn, Christopher Thomas Vaughn, Nolan Lee Contreras, Angela Nichole Contreras, Alexander Thomas Flores, Juan Martin Salas, Anthony John Flores, McKinsey Senae Flores, Jacqueline Sierra Flores, Eric Montalvo Jr., Braulia Montalvo and four great-grandchildren.
Raul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tomasa Flores; grandson, Robert W. Contreras; brother, Cornelio Flores and son-in-law, Roger Vaughn.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at First Church of God in El Campo with Brother Howard Middleton officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Martin Salas, Nolan Contreras, Vincent Gonzales, Larry Pena, Eric Montalvo and Anthony Ruiz. Honorary pallbearer will be Richard L. Manske.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
