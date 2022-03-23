Kenneth Michael Korenek of El Campo passed away on March 19, 2022, at the age of 64.
He was born Aug. 24, 1957 to Leonard Sr. and Evelyn Canik Korenek.
He was a farmer and rancher. He was a member of the Nada Knights of Columbus No. 3371, board member of Rice Farmers Coop, and an officer of Wharton-Colorado County Farmers Union.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna Pavlik Korenek; sons Kevin (Emily) Korenek of Louise, Travis (Courtney) Korenek of Louise, and Blake (Rachel) Korenek of Katy; grandchildren Kameron Korenek, Westlyn Korenek, Paxtyn Korenek and Anna Korenek; siblings Sr. Evelyn Korenek of Victoria, Leonard (Judy) Korenek of Wharton, Angeline (Gary) Wendel of Louise, Allen (Arlene) Korenek of Bay City, Stephen (Pat) Korenek of El Campo, Patrick Korenek and Tammy of Louise, brother-in-law Keith Fruge of Beaumont and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Barbara Korenek and Madeline Fruge.
Visitation was 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Triska Funeral Home with a Knights Of Columbus Rosary following. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in New Taiton with Fr. Gabriel Tawaih officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon George, Scott Strelec, Andy Korenek, Daryl Wendel, Keith Cerny, Jeff Cerny, Chris Hajovsky and Greg Hajovsky. Honorary bearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of Kenneth M. Korenek may be made to Houston Hospice El Campo, P.O. Box 1417, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
