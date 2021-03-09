John Gardley Jr.

John C. Gardley Jr., age 52, passed Feb. 19, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was born Jan. 12, 1969 in El Campo.
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, two brothers and one cousin.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Rev. John C. Gardley Sr. (Glenda) of El Campo; Mrs. Darlene Sampson of Houston; wife, Aarion; five sons, seven sisters, one brother, two uncles, three aunties, many nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends and relatives.
Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at Saint James Baptist Church, 3407 Bellfort St., Houston, Texas 77051.
