Wybrant Anthony Randle

April 7, 1948 - January 13, 2023

Wybrant Anthony Randle “Mickey”, 74, of Rosenberg, born April 7, 1948 in El Campo departed this life Jan. 13, 2023 surrounded by family. Celebration service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 21 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church El Campo. Burial El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 532-2715.

To plant a tree in memory of Wybrant “Mickey” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

