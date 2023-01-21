Wybrant Anthony Randle “Mickey”, 74, of Rosenberg, born April 7, 1948 in El Campo departed this life Jan. 13, 2023 surrounded by family. Celebration service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 21 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church El Campo. Burial El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 532-2715.
