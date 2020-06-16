Frank Zboril Jr.

Frank Richard Zboril Jr., “Cotton,” 89, of New Taiton passed away June 14, 2020. Frank was born in Sealy on July 20, 1930 to parents Frank and Frances Vancik Zboril. He was a farmer and rancher for over 70 years and was well known and loved by the community. He was awarded Ag Man of the Year and Rice Farmer of the Year and anyone that knew him knew how passionate he was about his work. He dearly loved his ranch and his weathered hands worked the land, built a legacy, a place that his whole family would call home. He was happiest on horseback, behind the wheel of a combine or checking on his cattle. He enjoyed listening to his favorite polka bands and dancing the night away at any dance he could find within a 200 mile radius. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marianne Kallus Zboril; sons, Frank Zboril III and wife Linda, Floyd Zboril and wife Tammy and Farley Zboril and wife Jalisa, all of Louise; daughter, Cynthia Z. Garrett and husband Derral of El Campo; sister, Emily Naiser; sisters-in-law, Viola Zboril and Rita Watson; grandchildren, Jenna Clements, Cody Zboril, Clay Zboril, Russ Zboril, Travis Garrett, Ashley Garrett Henry, Amanda Zboril and six great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Albina Pruitt; brothers, Henry, Edwin and William Zboril; brothers-in-law, Richard Naiser and Leonard Pruitt and sister-in-law, Pauline Zboril.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be a private service with the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Frank may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
The family would like to specially thank Frank’s caregivers, Josie Lopez, Debra Long, Shelia Long, Brandi Ratcliff and Patricia Palmer for all their help and support.
Pallbearers are Clay Zboril, Cody Zboril, Travis Zboril, Russ Zboril, Timmy Zboril, Ronnie Zboril and Michael Watson
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Bard, Steve Supak, Gurillermo Torres and Ramiro Rosillio.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
