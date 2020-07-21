Edward Ondrias, 88, of El Campo, passed away July 20, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1931 in East Bernard to Luis Ondrias and Annie Muniza Ondrias Vasek. Edward worked first as a mechanic and then a salesman at Chevrolet in El Campo for 43 years. Subsequent to retirement, he ran Ed’s Lock Service for another 20 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53. He received the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal and the ROK Presidential Unit Citation. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved his family and his garden, and he never met a stranger.
Edward is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Nordin and husband Michael of El Campo and Janet Willis and husband Derek of Houston; sons, Mark Ondrias of Victoria, Steven Ondrias of Austin and Douglas Ondrias and wife Kathy of El Campo; sisters, Louise Dvorak of Brenham, Mary Ann Rydell of Round Rock and Dottie Craig of Naples, Fla.; brother, Jimmy Vasek and wife Donna of El Campo; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and beloved caregiver Patsy Mican Smith.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Albina Ondrias; his parents; and brother, Richard Vasek of Starkville, Miss.
A private family graveside service will be held with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are his grandsons, Layton Ondrias, Josh Willis, Cameron Willis, Trevor Willis and Matthew Ondrias.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Philip’s Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
