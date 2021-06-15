Jesus S. Debo, 92 of El Campo, passed away June 15, 2021. He was born Oct. 15, 1928 in Aransas Pass to Pablo and Candelaria Sanchez Debo. He was a veteran of the US Army. He worked for May Aluminum until his retirement in 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Aida Moreno Debo; daughters, Irma Ochoa, Leticia Sliva and spouse Terry, Susanna Ozuna and spouse Chon; sons, Edwardo Debo and Arturo Debo and wife Robyn; sister, Maria Medina and brother Julio Juarez; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jesus was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Andrea Medina, Ambrosia Medina, Santos Elizonda and Luisa Ramos.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Triska Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Alex Ochoa, Andrew Sliva, Jacob Sliva, Brett Debo, Matthew Sliva, Daniel Benavidez and Nicolas Debo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.