Heather Rivera

Heather Nicole Rivera, 32, of Wharton and formerly of El Campo, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born July 15, 1987 in El Campo.
Heather was raised in El Campo and was a proud graduate with the class of 2005. She enjoyed games on her iPad, puzzles of all types, was an avid reader, loved to write her short stories and going out to eat with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, “Pops” Jennings.
Heather is survived by her mother, Leslie Enloe and husband Kirk of Wharton; grandmother, Maydell Jennings of Wharton; brothers, Robby Rivera and wife Julianna of Katy and Derek Rivera and wife Molly Anne of Chatville, Minn.; niece, Kenzie Rivera, and by Willie Rivera of El Campo.
Following cremation, private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
