Nelda Jean Henry, 96, of Chandler, was born Oct. 26, 1925, to Omer and Zora Wilson York in Vilonia, Ark. Jean passed peacefully from this life to be reunited with her husband, J.D., on Nov.14, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers, Hubert Ray York and Hestel York and sisters, Evelyn Moncrief and Eldean Coker.
She is survived by her son, Carroll Henry (Bonnie Henry); daughter, Donna Wright (Ponder Wright); granddaughters, Audrey Wright, Melissa Cline (husband Robert Cline Jr.), Angela Peterson (husband Fred Peterson) and numerous others family and friends who will miss her daily.
Jean endured many hardships throughout her life, but despite every challenge she faced, her faith in our Lord and savior Jesus Christ never wavered. She spent her entire life serving others and always put her family and friends above herself.
From the time her mother passed at the age of 34, Jean stepped in and helped to raise her younger siblings as a mother figure.
Following her mother’s passing, Jean married the love of her life, Joshua Donnie Henry, in 1942. Jean would go on to be a loving and devoted wife until J.D.’s passing in October 1972.
After J.D’s passing, Jean would go on to face multiple bouts of cancer, among other illnesses, but throughout every challenge she faced, she never allowed her faith in God to waver. Every conversation with Jean included a quote or verse from the Bible; she knew her Bible inside and out and she knew who held her future.
Above all, Jean loved her family. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Jean has left an example for the future that will endure for many generations. Her legacy will live on in our hearts. We will love and honor her forever.
Visitation will be 10 - 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo.
To honor Jean’s memory, her family and friends will assemble at Triska Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 for funeral services. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park
Pallbearers are Ponder Wright, Jr., Ken Roehl, John Halamicek, Ryan Haws, Robert Cline Jr., and Fred Peterson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.