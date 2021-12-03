Venancio Cervantes, 93, of Wharton , passed away December 1, 2021. Graveside viewing will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton. Graveside rosary will begin at 1:30 followed by graveside service at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
Service information
Dec 6
Graveside Service
Monday, December 6, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson St
El Campo, TX 77437
612 W Jackson St
El Campo, TX 77437
