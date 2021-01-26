Ruth Ann Laza, 77, was granted her angel wings on Jan. 25, 2021, after several months of health issues.
Ruth Laza was born Sept. 6, 1943 in Elkhart to Overa Retta-B Medford. She graduated from El Campo High School in El Campo in 1962. She then moved to Houston to begin her job with the Houston Welfare Department, where she worked for 33 years. After a few years of doing things around the house, she decided to return to work at Needville ISD cafeteria as food manager. Several years later, she retired for good, and began enjoying her hobbies of crafting, reading, working puzzle books, fishing, collecting salt and pepper shakers wherever she went, and shopping. Most of all, she loved taking care of her fur babies, her puppies.
She is survived by her husband of 54 1/2 years, Sidney J. Laza, of Needville; two sisters and their husbands, Retta and Eugene Salas of Markham and Ramona and Walter Long of Corpus Christi; nephews, DeWayne and Ciera Salas of El Campo, Derreck Salas of Markham, Matthew and Ashley Salas of Boling, Lance and Megan Salas of Sweeny, Dr. Zachary and Kristie Yanis of Georgia and Jeremy Long of Corpus Christi; nieces, Ashlynn Fears and Erica Fears, both of Corpus Christi; many great-nieces and nephews; many lifetime friends and extended family and her fur babies who will miss her greatly.
Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Robert and Overa Retta-B Medford; brother-in-law, John Fears; all her grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Creekside Community Fellowship Church, 16628 TX-36 in Needville. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday at the church for one hour preceding the funeral service. Burial will follow in Guy Public Cemetery in Guy.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Brian Dietzman, Luke Moreau, Gary Schulz, Mark Gonzales, Les Miller, and J.J. Hajovsky. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, Matthew Salas, Derreck Salas, Lance Salas and great-nephew, Seth Salas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to The American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Condolence messages may be written for the Laza family at www.garmanycarden.com.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
