Walter Schoellmann

Walter “Shorty” Schoellmann, 96, of Nada, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, one day shy of his 97th birthday. He was born in Nada on Dec. 22, 1923 to Frederick and Mary Schramm Schoellmann. Walter married Beatrice Leopold on Jan. 3, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. He was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran and worked at Nada Garage for over 40 years. He was a member of the Nada Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 251.
He is survived by his daughters, Joan Smith of Nada, Evelyn Vitek of Katy, Esther Johanningsmeier and husband Ron of San Antonio and Carol Pratho and husband Curtis of Houston; son, Matthew Schoellmann of Round Rock; grandchildren, Jennifer Vitek, Ben Johanningsmeier and wife Michelle, Mark Johanningsmeier, John Schoellmann and wife Laura and Crystal Schoellmann; great-grandchildren, Gillian and Colin Johanningsmeier; sisters, Lucille Labay, Jean Leopold and Helen Deason and brothers, Jim Schoellmann and Rev. Eddie Schoellmann.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beatrice Leopold Schoellmann; sisters, Frances Leopold, Esther Schoellmann and Bernice Farris and sons-in-law, Howard Smith, Robert Davidson and Mark Vitek.
Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a KC Rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the church with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating and Rev. Martin Leopold concelebrating. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Due to CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Schoellmann, Curtis Pratho, John Schoellmann, Mark Johanningsmeier, Robert Leopold, Ron Johanningsmeier and Glen Leopold. Honorary pallbearer will be Ben Johanningsmeier.
Memorial donations in memory of Walter may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Nada Community Center.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
