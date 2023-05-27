Gloria Garcia July 19, 1946 to May 23, 2023

Gloria Garcia, 76, of El Campo, formerly of Garwood, passed away on May 23, 2023 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 19, 1946 in Goliad to Epifanio and Estefana Perez.
She worked in food service at Garwood Elementary School for 30 years. She was a devoted Christian mother at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Nada before moving to El Campo.
Gloria was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Not to mention a great friend. She was known by many people as “a very sweet person with a beautiful smile.” Gloria loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters, even if it was just taking a ride around town.
She also enjoyed bingo nights and going gambling in Louisiana with her brother. Gloria loved all of the little things in life, like feeling the warm breeze as she sat outside, soaking up the sun and taking in everything around her.
She is survived by children, Doris Cadriel (husband Paul), Larry Garcia (wife Janie), Stephanie Shorter (husband Eugene) and Greg Garcia. Step-children, Steve Garcia Jr. (wife Esmeralda), John Garcia (wife Ruth), Daniel Garcia (wife Linda), Deloris Hernandez, Alice Perez (husband Martin), Mary Jane Perez (husband Thomas), Rosa Calvo, Julie Segovia, Frances Villarreal (husband Marty), Lucy Rosas (husband Jose) and Hopie Garcia; four sisters, Alice Figirova, Margaret Garza, Mary Jane Galvan and Rosa Garza; and two brothers, Pablo Perez and Tino Perez.
Gloria is blessed with grandchildren, Wesley Cadriel, Cierria Ehrhardt, Dakoda Cadriel, Steven Bustamante and Baby Ruby, numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she adored.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Steve Garcia Sr., father Epifanio Perez and mother Estefana Perez, brothers Guadalupe Perez and Alberto Perez, step-son Felix Garcia, nephews; Joelee Perez, James Perez, Shawn Garza; and grandchildren: Francisco Garcia, Monica Garcia, Joseph Garcia and Isaiah Garcia.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Glen Flora Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Dwayne Hernandez, Wesley Cadriel, Michael Segovia, Jose Rosas Jr., Christopher Garcia and Steven Bustamante. Honorary pallbearers: Jax Cadriel, Emma Cadriel, Dominic Garcia and Baby Ruby Bubela.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
