Gloria Garcia July 19, 1946 to May 23, 2023

Gloria Garcia, 76, of El Campo, formerly of Garwood, passed away on May 23, 2023 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 19, 1946 in Goliad to Epifanio and Estefana Perez.

She worked in food service at Garwood Elementary School for 30 years. She was a devoted Christian mother at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Nada before moving to El Campo.

