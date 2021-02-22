Funeral Services for Ida B. Shorter will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at First Baptist Church,

206 Depot, in El Campo. Viewing will be from 10 -11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ben Davis Funeral Home, 931 Preston, in Columbus.

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Shorter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

