Funeral Services for Ida B. Shorter will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at First Baptist Church,
206 Depot, in El Campo. Viewing will be from 10 -11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ben Davis Funeral Home, 931 Preston, in Columbus.
