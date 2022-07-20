Byron Hiebert, 93, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born on Nov. 4, 1928 in Peabody, Kan., the son of Peter G. and Lucretia (Holdeman) Hiebert.
He was a member of El Campo Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, El Campo.
Byron was united in marriage to Lois Litwiller in 1950. She preceded him in death on March 16, 1989. He later married Louise Schmidt on January 28, 1990 in Hillsboro. She preceded him in death on October 6, 2019.
Byron worked as a crop and dairy farmer. He enjoyed working with his hands and was skilled in masonry, roofing and gardening.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cindy Koehn of El Campo, and Arlyn Kramer of Dumas, Ark.; eight grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; sisters, Esther Penner of Nevada, Mo., and Merita (Willard) Koehn of Moundridge; and sister-in-law, Hilda Hiebert of Walnut Hill, Fla.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lois Hiebert; second wife, Louise Hiebert; two sons, Gerald and Merlin Hiebert; daughter, Corrine Hiebert; one brother; three sisters, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo. Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 at El Campo Mennonite School. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery, El Campo.
Memorial contributions may be made to El Campo Mennonite Church Fund or Moundridge Manor in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kan. 67107.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
