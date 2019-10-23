Melissa Miller, 54, of El Campo, peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Melissa was born Jan. 13, 1965 to Georgia Mae Brown Miller and Isaac Miller Sr. Melissa attended El Campo Independent School District and graduated in 1983. She went on to attend Wharton County Junior College for two years and graduated from Sam Houston State University with her bachelor’s in criminal justice. Melissa was an employee of the Wharton County Juvenile Probation Department for over 25 years.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and services immediately following. Burial will follow at El Campo Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers we ask that Memorial donations be made to Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church ASAP or the Building Fund, P.O. Box 525, El Campo, TX 77437.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cook-Butler Funeral Home.
