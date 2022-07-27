Sheryl Osina Treadwell

Sheryl Osina Treadwell, 73, of El Campo, passed on to glory July 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 22, 1949 in El Campo to the late Clarence and Gladys Hubenak Osina. She married her high school sweetheart Lanus Treadwell on May 31, 1970.

She was survived by her sons, Derek Treadwell and Kevin Treadwell, both of Denton; sisters, Linda Burrows of Round Rock, Kathy Riddell and husband Randy of Richmond, Kim Coates and husband Gary of Nebraska; brother, Steven Osina and wife Amy of El Campo and brother-in-law, Darrell Keller of Richmond.

