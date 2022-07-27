Sheryl Osina Treadwell, 73, of El Campo, passed on to glory July 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 22, 1949 in El Campo to the late Clarence and Gladys Hubenak Osina. She married her high school sweetheart Lanus Treadwell on May 31, 1970.
She was survived by her sons, Derek Treadwell and Kevin Treadwell, both of Denton; sisters, Linda Burrows of Round Rock, Kathy Riddell and husband Randy of Richmond, Kim Coates and husband Gary of Nebraska; brother, Steven Osina and wife Amy of El Campo and brother-in-law, Darrell Keller of Richmond.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lanus Treadwell and sister, Janice Keller.
Sheryl started working in the bookkeeping department at NewFirst National Bank on Nov. 18, 1976. She held countless positions in the next 45 and a half years — vice president loan officer, assistant vice president project coordinator, assistant vice president bookkeeping manager and finally a senior deposit operations specialist. She was always willing to take on any role, task or assignment when the bank needed her valued experience and assistance.
Sheryl leaves behind an imprint on many hearts. In our loss, we will continue to remember her life lived as generous to family, friends and even strangers. Her gift of giving blessed many. From her boys, to her decades at the bank, she was selfless in her actions, words and time. She was present in every moment and had contentment while celebrating other’s experiences and life’s moments. She had a great laugh and a playful banter that brought joy to so many. Her kind and gentle spirit will be greatly missed but not forgotten. She leaves behind a legacy of great faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home on Friday, July 29. Her Celebration of Life begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Grace Point Community Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Heath Treadwell, Kent Medford, Blake Osina, Kordell Smith, Timmy Mauch and Michael Wiese.
Memorial donations in memory of Sheryl may be made to Grace Point Community Church, P.O. Box 428, El Campo, 77437, 979-543-2331.
