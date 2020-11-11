Lisa Holloway

Lisa Beane Holloway went home to Jesus on Nov. 9, 2020 at the age of 62.
Lisa was born July 29, 1958, in Eagle Lake to J.L. and Betty Beane.
Lisa enjoyed cooking, gardening, any activity that involved her granddaughters and taking care of her family. She was extremely artistic. In her younger years, Lisa and her mother made handmade crafts and often had a booth at local markets.
Lisa will be remembered as a selfless person who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She never complained and always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
Lisa is survived by her son, Rhett Holloway and fiancé Kendra of Midfield; daughter, Nicole Holloway-Stall and husband Travis of Danevang; brother, David Beane and wife Lori of Blessing; father, J.L. Beane of Blessing and three granddaughters, Makenzie Holloway, Peyton Stall and Julia Holloway.
Lisa was preceded in death by her loving mother, Betty Beane.
At her request, a private family service will be held at a later date.
