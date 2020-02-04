Jimmy Bard

Jimmy Hilton Bard, 65, of El Campo, passed away suddenly on Jan. 24, 2020 due to complications from flu and pneumonia. He was born in El Campo on Aug. 25, 1954 to Thornton Warren Luther Bard and Leaner Estelle Wilson Bard.
He was a 1972 graduate of El Campo High School and was working on his AA degree in drafting at Wharton County Junior College. Upon graduating he worked in Houston doing computer work involving coding. Jimmy had an inherited love of mechanic work, which he learned from his father Thornton, and then passed along to his son J.T. So, when a job opened up in El Campo with Halliburton, he moved home to take it, and there he worked as a mechanic, truck driver, and later as dispatcher for around 15 years. He was very proud of receiving the “Three Million Mile Safe Driving” award from Halliburton. Jimmy also raised and sold livestock on the 60-acre ranch where he raised his family. Then, around 1987 he purchased the Quonset hut building on East Jackson St. in El Campo and ran his own mechanic shop/flea market named Jackson Street Motors where he sold cars, worked as a mechanic and restored classic cars, especially Ford Mustangs which were his favorite. Until the day he went into the hospital, he was still working on restoring his old Ford truck.
Jimmy loved his children dearly, and as a single parent he always worked hard. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Mary Ann, and brother, Tim, as well as his beloved cat, Smokey. He was always a caring and kind person and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Vineyard; daughter, Crystal Bacak and husband Brad; son, Jackson Thornton Bard, all of El Campo; brothers, Timothy Bard of El Campo and Douglas Bard and wife Mary of Donna; grandchildren, Amber Thurmond, Zane Thurmond, Brooke Bacak, Brett Bacak, Makayla Bard, Paige Bard and great-granddaughter, Bristol Hranicky, all of El Campo; and nephew, Steven Bard and wife Alma of Wichita Falls.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Thornton Bard and mother, Estelle Wilson Bard.
A celebration of life ceremony/memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at First Lutheran Church, 304 Oscar St. in El Campo with Pastor Grier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jimmy can be made to First Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.