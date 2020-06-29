Bobby Langston

Bobby Allen Langston, 85, of El Campo, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020. He was born Feb. 12, 1935 in New London, Texas to William Carey and Dora Mae Bars Langston. Bobby served in U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Heldt Brothers as a heavy equipment operator and over the road trucking. He was also a school bus driver for El Campo ISD.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Donahue Langston of El Campo; daughter, Janiece Palmer and husband Billy of Spring Branch; son, Doug Langston and wife Beverly of Rosenberg; step-son, Jonathon Dilbeck and wife Colleen of El Campo; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Billie Buster.
Memorial services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Memorial Baptist Church in El Campo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bobby may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Everyday Heroes or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
