Carolyn Denicha Coleman Russell passed away Aug. 11, 2021. She was born May 31, 1962 in Houston to Howard Ellsworth and Rosa Marie Bram Coleman.
She was a faithful member of the New Life Assembly of God in El Campo. She helped out with the Royal Ranger program and was always at the church to lend a helping hand. Carolyn also delivered meals to some of the shut-ins at church She worked with the public all her life therefore she was able to touch many lives with a smile, caring words and a compassionate heart. She liked to crochet, play dominoes 42 or 88, going out to eat and going to the movies. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
She is survived by her brothers, Howard William Coleman of Houston, Thomas Benton Coleman II of Atwood, Colo; sister, Nadine Odom of Fowlerville, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edwin Russell.
The family will have a memorial service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at New Life Assembly of God Church. Services will be lead by Brenda Konsanke and Susan Roberts.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home of El Campo.
