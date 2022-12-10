Shirley Ann Fajkus, 81 of El Campo, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022. She was born on April 26, 1941 in East Bernard to the late Rudolph and Amelia “Millie” Maly Wasicek.
She was a housewife, home health provider, and a long time Avon representative. Shirley loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much.
Shirley is survived by her son Marvin Fajkus and wife Elizabeth of Wharton; grandchildren Roxanne O’Canas and husband Jacob, Jennifer Ochoa, Jessica Ochoa, Jesse Ochoa, Jr, Jordan Ochoa, Amanda Ochoa, Sarah Sindelar, Shane Sindelar, Jonathan Garza and Megan Bell; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Hlavaty and Dorothy Mader; son-in-law Jesse Ochoa Sr.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Marvin Fajkus Sr., daughter Renee Ochoa, brother Richard Wasicek and sister Patsy Turner.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Philip Catholic Church with the funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mark Smithwick Jr., Jesse Ochoa Jr., Jordan Ochoa, Weston Howard, Marvin Fajkus and Jacob O’Canas.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, 77437, 543-3681.
