Gregory Herring

Gregory Dean Herring, 69, of Austin, and formerly of El Campo, passed away Feb. 17, 2021, in Austin. The youngest of eight children, Gregory was born July 20, 1951 to Leonard and Alberta Herring. She was a resident of Austin State Supported Living Center (ASSLC) in Austin.
Gregory worked at Chili’s in Austin. She enjoyed attending church service on campus, where she had numerous friends. She often spent time with her two roommates at the canteen, where her favorite meal was a hamburger. Gregory liked jewelry and going on vacation to different parts of Texas. Most of all, she loved receiving flowers.
Gregory was preceded in death by her parents and older brothers, Anthony Edward Herring Sr. and Curtis Herring Sr.
Treasuring her in memory are her siblings, Frank (Ruthie), Marvin (Lelah) of El Campo, Evelyn Sheperd, Barbara Ann Moore of Missouri City and Leonard Jr. of El Campo, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 at the El Campo Community Cemetery are under the direction of Peel and Son’s Funeral Home, Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.