Feb. 14, 2023, Sandra Anderson, 82, was reunited in Heaven with her siblings, Patricia Anderson, Mary (Anderson) House, J.P. Anderson and her parents, Sandy and Effie Anderson. She grew up in El Campo, but lived the majority of her adult life in Houston working in the insurance industry.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Laura Stratton, her son-in-law, Robert Stratton and five grandchildren, Brianna Kingston, Devin Stratton, Schuyler Kingston, Mallory Stratton and Liliana Kingston, as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
