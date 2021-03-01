Jerry Joseph Bilicek, Sr. 92, of New Taiton, passed away Feb. 25, 2021. He was born March 3, 1928 in Hungerford to Joseph and Louise Zahradnik Bilicek.
Jerry was raised on the farm, first in Hungerford and later in Jones Creek, Texas. He served as a Private First Class in the army during the Korean War and was active in several community organizations starting at a very young age. He was one of the first participants in the newly forming 4-H club just as it was getting organized and he participated in one of the first calf scrambles at the Houston Fat Stock Show and Rodeo. He farmed and ranched for over 55 years in the Jones Creek area outside of El Campo.
For over 60 years, he served as an usher, lector, active board member and board chairman of the St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2490. Jerry was a former board president of the Wharton County Electric Co-op, was active in the Cotton and Grain Clinic, former board president of the El Campo Modern Farmers’ Co-op and an active member along with his wife of the Strugglers Dance Club.
He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He and his loving wife of 63 years, Ann Hickl Bilicek, raised six beautiful children from which they had 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
His children are Jerry Bilicek Jr. and spouse Glynda of Spring, Annette Bilicek Adams of The Woodlands, Theresa Bilicek and fiancé Scot Rudolph of Wharton, Kathleen Valenta and spouse John of Georgetown, Steven Bilicek and spouse Rebecca of Richmond, Barbara Simmons and spouse John of Fulshear.
His grandchildren are Jeffrey Fleischmann and spouse Jenn of Seattle, Wash., Jarrett Bilicek and spouse Denise of Spring, Bryson Bilicek and fiancé Jennifer Walker of Austin, Evan Bilicek of Spring, Jefferson Adams of Pikeville, Kn., Courtney Faas and spouse Jackie of Richwood, John Valenta of Houston, Meghan Valenta of College Station, Joseph Valenta of Georgetown, Michael Valenta of Georgetown, Jeremy Bilicek of Midland, Aubrey Bilicek of San Antonio, Ashley Bilicek of College Station, Candace Anyan and spouse Jeff of Bryan, Jackson Morgan of Fulshear, Matthew Simmons of Houston. His great-grandchildren are Harlow Bilicek, Emma and Addison Faas. His surviving siblings are sisters, Annie Fucik, Louise Merta and Georgia Hickl.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Louise Bilicek; his loving wife, Ann Hickl Bilicek and sisters, Josephine Hlavinka, Mary Jo Merta, Janie Leschper and Rosie Merta, and his son-in-law, Hank Morgan.
Visitation begins 5 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. Funeral services will begin with the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton officiated by the Rev. Gabriel Oduro. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery with a private graveside service. There will not be a reception due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton for Mass intentions.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.