Gabriel “Gabe” Trevino • October 8, 1963 - April 5, 2023

Gabriel “Gabe” Trevino, 59, of El Campo, passed away on April 5, 2023. He was born Oct. 8, 1963 in El Campo to Daniel and Guadalupe Salinas Trevino. He was a loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend.
Gabe was a graduate of M.B. Smiley High School prior to enlisting in the United States Army. He was highly valued for his service and attained multiple decorations during his time serving in the aviation regiment. He met the love of his life, Patricia, during a tour in Germany in 1986 and later became an admirable father and role model for his sons, Daniel and Anthony. After his service, Gabe continued to be a dedicated and valued employee for multiple local businesses such as, Frank Marek Trucking, Sears Hometown, Svatek Vending and more. He made his family proud through his hard work, diligence and unwavering kindness through the years and will be missed greatly. To Gabe, every person in the world was a friend he hadn’t met yet. He truly enriched other’s lives with his gift of stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.