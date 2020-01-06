LeeRoy Baimbridge

LeeRoy Ellis “Pete” Baimbridge, 84, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 5, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1935 in Warren, Ark. to William John and Mary Ruby Rowell Baimbridge.
He was a loving husband, father, papa and brother, an oilfield man through and through, except for when he was a train conductor. LeeRoy was always takin’ it to the limit, whether on a rig, on his Harley or in life. He will be missed immensely.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughters, Diane, Susan, TracyLynn, Stacy and Maranda; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; dog, Payton and siblings, Larry, Tommy and Kathy.
LeeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Rocky Lynn and Charles Lee; daughter, Tammy Inez; siblings, Horace, Jimmy, Buster, Flo, Billy, Mary and Terry Allen and father-in-law, James F. Hutchinson.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Sweeny Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Lee II, Phillip, Chris, Clifton, Kenneth Lee, Sidney Ellis, Shanon, Robert, Sidney Earl, Eric Wayne and James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Houston Hospice - El Campo.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.