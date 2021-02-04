Valentine J. Kahanek was born Feb. 14, 1930 and was welcomed into heaven on Feb. 3, 2021 by his wife Betty and his daughter Elizabeth.
He is survived by Val J. Kahanek Jr. and spouse Hermelinda, Chris Kahanek and spouse Angel, Teresa Coleman and spouse Joe, Pauline Stryk and spouse Andy and Jennifer Kahanek; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
After serving in the Army, he worked at the University of Houston printing plant until he retired after 40 years. His life was filled with family trips, camping, dancing, cruises, dominoes, cards, polka time and numerous friendships.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Mt. Carmel bazaar BBQ pit crew.
Donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton TX 77488 in honor of him. Services will be limited to family only.
