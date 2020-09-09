Connie Anna Soliz, 52, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 3, 2020. She was born Aug. 12, 1968 in El Campo.
She is survived by her mother, Juanita “Janie” Llanes of El Campo; husband, Rafael Cordova of El Campo; daught, Margaret Soliz and husband Rogelio Garcia Jr., Leticia Llanes-Solis and husband Mario Solis Sr. and Jazmin Cordova; stepson, Rafael Cordova Jr.; stepdaughter, Linda Cordova; grandchildren, Mario Solis Jr., Maleah Garcia, Mateo Solis, Julian Garcia, Galilea Solis, Angel Cordova and Sebastian Cordova; sisters, Mercy Llanes of Alvin and Amanda Rodriguez of El Campo; brother, Primitivo Llanes Jr. of El Campo and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Domingo and Aurora Garcia Sr.; nephew, Primitivo Llanes III; brother, Santiago “Jimmy” Llanes Sr.; aunts, Carmen Espinoza and Flora Nedbalek and uncles, David Garcia and Domino Garcia Jr.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 10 from at Triska Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 1:30pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 followed by Funeral Mass at 2 pm at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Mario Solis Sr., Rogelio Garcia Jr., Santiago Llanes Jr., Antonio Razo Jr., Jesus Garcia, Tony Garcia, Rafael Murillo and Joel Rodriguez. Honorary bearers are Mario Solis Jr., Mateo Solis, Galilea Solis, Julian Garcia, Angel Cordova, Sebastian Cordova.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
