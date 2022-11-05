Suzanne Kay Gleason-Baros, 54, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Suzanne Kay Gleason-Baros, 54, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
She was born in Warrensberg, Mo., on Jan. 20, 1968 to Tommy and Carol Gleason.
She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and wife. She always made others a priority and was always there for special occasions.
She lit up rooms when she entered and loved being with friends and family. She was a talented artist and interior designer who enjoyed revitalizing spaces. She left us too soon and will be missed by all who love her.
Suzi is survived by her daughter Katelyn Baros (Alyssa Hernandez); son Justin Baros; granddaughter Ella Baros; father Tom Gleason Jr.; brother Aaron Gleason (Brenda Gleason); grandmother Mary Gleason; father-in-law Jim Baros (Lucy Baros); and her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Suzi is preceded in death by her husband John Baros; mother Carol Gleason; grandparents Edward and Bettie Pansky; and her grandfather Tommy Gleason Sr.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston, Mo. The family accepted visitors between 10-11 a.m. at the funeral chapel prior to the service.
A Celebration of Life is being planned in El Campo, with details being released in the coming weeks.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Gleason-Baros family.
