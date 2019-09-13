Margaret Alice (Birtchet) Walton, 76, of Bellville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Bryan.
She was born April 19, 1943, in Albany, Ga., the daughter of Jackson G. and Hazel J. (Sharman) Birtchet. Alice grew up and attended schools in Huntsville, Lovelady and El Campo areas, graduating from El Campo High School in 1961. After high school, she received her bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and later received her master’s degree for the University of Houston. Alice was employed as a home economics and computer teacher for Sealy Independent School District. She was an active member of the NRA and started the ECHS Class of ’61 Lunch Bunch. Alice enjoyed reading, quilting and needlework.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Scott McAlexander and his wife Heather of Bellville and Patrick Alan Walton of Livingston; granddaughters: Ashley Nichole Walton and Alisha Kaye Walton; sister: Jacquelyn Korenek and husband Jim of El Campo; and nephew, Jack Korenek and wife Leslie, also of El Campo.
Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard G. McAlexander, and her second husband, Paul C. Walton.
A gathering of friends will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Bellville.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the: S.P.O.T. Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 584, Wharton, Texas 77488, Paypal: wcspot@hotmail.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, Bellville.
