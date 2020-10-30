Edith Hoffman Popp of Hillje passed away Oct. 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Nada to Method and Mary Stavinoha Hoffman. She was a baker at Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse for 18 years before retiring. She was a member of the KJZT Society and was a former member of the St. Andrew Altar Society. She loved to travel, and play bingo and dominoes.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Juranek and husband David of Hillje; sons, Glenn Popp and wife Teresa of Spring, Tim Popp and wife Julie of Richmond, Va., Rick Popp and wife Angie of Louise and Daryl Popp and wife BJ of Louise; brother, Method Hoffman Jr. of Nada; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry J. Popp; sisters, Wilma Socha, Justine Carville and Lucille Gary; and brothers, Leo A. Hoffman, Frank Hoffman Sr. and Walter Hoffman.
Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, with a Rosary being recited at 5 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Edith Popp may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
