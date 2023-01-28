Garrett Douglas Davis

Garrett Douglas Davis

Garrett Douglas Davis died on Jan. 17, 2023 from colon cancer.

Garrett was born in Bay City, Dec. 12, 1986. He graduated from El Campo High School, earned his Master’s degree in Psychology, and became a Licensed Professional Counselor.

To plant a tree in memory of Garrett • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.