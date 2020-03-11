William Randel Brady, son of the late Lena Mae and Clevy Brady, died on Feb. 21, 2020 at his home in Seneca, S.C. He was boron on Feb. 8, 1933 in Daisetta, Texas and grew up in El Campo, Texas. A Vietnam veteran, he served his country with honor for 23 years in the United States air Force. He was a loving husband to his wife, Ute Else Brady, for 62 years and a loving father to his four children, Ute Faye (Patrick), Michael and Devin. He loved and spoiled his six grandchildren and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In death hs joins his brothers, bobby, JC and Mac Ray. He leaves behind his sisters, Faye Brady and Shirley Nordeen and Bobby’s widow, Toodie. as well as his nieces, Dawn, Nancy, Rae, Roshayl and Whitney.
He was a hoot and will be missed dearly.
Auf Wiedersehen Schatz
