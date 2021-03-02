Lonnie Labay

Lonnie James Labay, age 78, passed away Feb. 28, 2021. He was born Dec. 12, 1942 in El Campo to Henry and Hattie Kroboth Labay.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 3371 and a lifelong rice farmer and waterfowl guide before his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Morton of El Campo; grandchildren, Cheyenne and fiancée Colin Labay and Cory Morton all of El Campo, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Olivia Sechelski and husband Floyd, Delores Zimmermann and husband Clarence and Joan Mahalitc and husband David.
Visitation will be 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus.
Funeral service will bet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Henneke Funeral Home with Deacon Dusty Leopold officiating.
Memorials may be given to Garwood Volunteer Fire Dept, P.O. Box 131, Garwood, TX 77442, Texas Children’s Hospital, 6621 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77030, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus.
