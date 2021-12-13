Donna Gayle Vasek

Donna Vasek, 72, of El Campo and formerly of Wharton passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Dec. 5, 2021. She was born on Dec. 11, 1948 in Wharton to Thomas Jefferson and Mozelle Blair Mathews.
Donna graduated from Wharton High School in 1967. On Nov. 20, 1976 she married James Vasek at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Together they owned and operated Vasek’s Drive In in Wharton for many years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Vasek; daughter, Christine Pratka and husband Brent of El Campo; sons, Scott Cunningham and wife Donna of Wharton and James Vasek Jr. and wife Rebecca of Salado; grandchildren, Faith Cunningham, Hope Cunningham, Kenley Vasek, Erin Vasek and Barrett Pratka; stepfather, Leonard Charles Koehne Jr.; sisters, Denise Palinek and Becky Kubala and husband Patrick and brother Thomas Mathews and wife Katherine, along with many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Thomas Jefferson Mathews and mother, Mozelle Koehne.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton.
Memorial donations in memory of Donna may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Condolences may be shared at www.whartonfuneralhome.com with the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton.
