Amelia “Lydia” Vera Sablatura, 92, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Spring. She was born July 30, 1928 in Pledger to Anton and Amalie Kocurek. Amelia was raised in the Catholic faith and worked as a manager in a gift shop until retirement. Her favorite pastimes were traveling and playing dominoes.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Adolph E. Sablatura’ three children, Mary Ann Dittert, Raymond Sablatura, Donald Sablatura and wife Beverly; daughter-in-law, Penny Sablatura; two step-children, Ronnie Sablatura and wife Kathy, Reneau Gold and husband Ronnie; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Sablatura; first husband, Raymond J. Sablatura; second husband, Edward G. Faler and seven siblings.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 19 in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. A Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in St John’s Cemetery in Hungerford.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., in Rosenberg.
