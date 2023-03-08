Kyle James Tvrdik • January 21, 1993 - March 1, 2023

Kyle James Tvrdik, 30, of Rosharon, passed away March 1, 2023. He was born on January 21, 1993 in Fort Bragg, N.C.
Kyle James Tvrdik, 30, of Rosharon, passed away March 1, 2023. He was born on January 21, 1993 in Fort Bragg, N.C.
He is survived by his father, Randall Tvrdik; mother, Sandra Gonzales and grandfather, Frank Tvrdik Jr.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Glenda Tvrdik and grandparents, Abel and Yolanda Gonzales.
Visitation begins 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a Rosary recited at
10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Tvrdik, Greg Tvrdik, Jimmy Tvrdik, Anthony Gonzales, Abel Gonzales and Andy Garcia.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
