Christopher Matthew Wilson, age 36, passed away Aug. 10, 2021 in El Campo. He was born Jan. 12, 1985 in Victoria to Ray and Margaret Ellison Wilson.
He is survived by his parents, Ray and Margaret Wilson of El Campo; aunt, Annie Entrekin of El Campo; uncle, Wayne Wilson and wife Irene of El Campo as well as cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Travis Wilson; grandparents, Annie and Arthur Wilson and Alene and Elwin Ellison.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Rick DuBroc officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.