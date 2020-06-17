Kenneth Cranek

Kenneth “Kentuck” Wayne Cranek, 66, of Nada, gained his angel wings at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born July 29, 1953 in San Marcos, to Lester J. and Isabel Sladek Cranek.
Kentuck was a man with a heart of gold, who never met a stranger, always willing to lend a helping hand, but will be mostly remembered as a devoted husband, dad, grandfather and brother. He served the community as a Knights of Columbus member and various other organizations.
He graduated from Rice High School in 1971, earned his bachelor of science degree in 1976 in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University. He started his career as a deputy for Colorado County Sheriff’s office, but shortly after decided to follow his passion for farming. Kentuck started farming with his siblings, but decided to venture on his own with Rice Unlimited Inc. In the late 1990s he became known as the pallet man and could be spotted running up and down the highways with a load of pallets. The pallets would soon become his full-time profession and he parked the farm equipment. In 2010, Kentuck became a business partner of JV Steel Rentals in Tilden, Texas. This allowed him the opportunity to watch his two granddaughters grow up.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Glithero Cranek; children, Misty Verastegui and husband Joe, Brooke Cranek and fiance Brian Barnes; granddaughters, Ava and Lia Veragtegui; sisters, Florence “Flo” Wesselski, Peggy Cranek, Janeen Cranek (Jeff Klimple), Pam Hinze (Darrell); brothers, Lester J. Cranek Jr. (Paula), Louis V. Cranek, Roy “Burr” Cranek (Wanda); sisters-in-law, Jan Rector (Don), Debbie Berger (Kenneth), Bonnie Hartensteiner (Hardy); brother-in-law, John Glithero (Shanna Brown); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kentuck was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Charles E. and Earline P. “Tudy” Glithero.
A memorial celebration will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with Fr. Peter Kwasi Yeboah-Amanfo officiating and Deacon Larry Hoelscher assisting. A Knights of Columbus and Parish Rosary will be at 2:30 p.m., also at the church. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Nada.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 131, Garwood, Texas 77442, or your charity of choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus.
